Fitch visits Canfield in WKBN volleyball ‘Game of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The volleyball season is heating up with the post-season almost upon us. This week, the Game of the Week cameras will be rolling at a pair of big-time volleyball matches. Canfield plays host to Fitch on Tuesday.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Fitch (16-2) at Canfield (13-7)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 2, 2021 – Fitch, 3-1

Oct. 13, 2020 – Canfield, 3-0

Sept. 3, 2020 – Fitch, 3-2

Last Meeting

Canfield forced a fourth set before Fitch prevailed this past September, 3 sets to 1, to win the match. Jocelyn Jourdan led the Falcons with 25 kills, Alyssa Leskovac also closed out her night with 15 kills. Samantha Misik had 45 assists as well. Canfield’s Abbie Householder tallied 23 kills.

Match Notes

-Falcon Jocelyn Jourdan has compiled a kill percentage of 44.2% (238 kills) and senior Alyssa Leskovac has accumulated a kill percentage of 37.9% (129 kills) this season.

-Four Fitch players have recorded over 100 digs during the season (Ella Sahli, Alyssa Leskovac, Jocelyn Jourdan, Samantha Misik).

-Senior Erin Burke has tallied an average of 7.3 assists per set.

-After dropping back-to-back matches (against Tuscarawas Valley and Lakeview) in mid-September, the Cardinals have won seven matches in a row – and allowed their opponents to win just one set during that span (by Howland).

-Senior Abbie Householder leads Canfield with 395 kills (42.6%). Abby Muckelroy is second on the team with 104.

-Canfield’s Riley Kinkade has recorded 321 assists. Ally Quirk has 194 this season.