First-year head coach leads talented group at Boardman this fall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seth Antram will make his head coaching debut this season after taking the reigns of the Boardman football program in January.

Antrum spent the last three seasons as Chaney’s offensive coordinator and is taking over a Spartan team that has high expectations and is loaded with talent.

“Yeah, we really have a good mix of everything,” Antram said. “We have some big guys, some big O and D lineman and a good group of skill to go with them.”

The Spartans return eight starters on offense, including Purdue commit and quarterback Terence Thomas, wide out Cam Thompson and running back Sean O’Horo.

“I feel like we have probably one of the most powerful offenses if we all stick together,” Thompson said.

“They’re explosive. They’re going to do great things this year for us,” said senior Joe Sferra. “As long as we keep our quarterbacks protected, I’m sure we’re going to go far.”

Another key returner is senior tackle Joe Sferra.

“I could take my time back there and make the reads I need to make and I know no one will get back there ’cause I got guys like Joe,” Thomas said.

“He does everything perfect,” Antram said. “It’s hard to just say one thing, but he’s a great kid on and off the field. He knows every spot on the O-line. He can help them out, offense and defense, both sides of the ball. He’s another coach out there for us.”

Many experienced players are coming back, but under Antram, the team has a new attitude heading into the season.

“Coach Antram, he’s really involved with the players a lot,” Thomas said. “He’s doing stuff, being interacting and we really haven’t had that much.”

“People are excited to be here,” Sferra added. “People are excited to work with our new head coach. He makes practices exciting. It’s just a whole different feeling.”