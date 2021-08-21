First-year head coach Joe Simon reacts to first win at alma mater

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty head coach Joe Simon picked up his first win of his career Friday night. The Leopards downed Western Reserve 30-12.

“It’s hard to put into words. My dad is the announcer. He used to be the announcer here when I played. When he announced my name as the head coach, it was a cool moment. Just walking out on the field and seeing so many friends and family and just the support in general is overwhelming. It really is,” Simon said.

Friday, the Leopards threw for more yards (161) than they gained on the ground (156). D.C. Ferrell (116 yards) and Derek DeMattia (45 yards) each handled snaps under center. Chris Cunningham caught seven passes for 155 yards. Donte Venters led the Leopards with 130 yards rushing.

The Leopards will welcome long-time rival Girard next Friday.