Final edition of WKBN high school football Power Rankings released

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week 11 of the high school football season, and the playoffs start this weekend.

This year, we’ve got 30 local teams that have qualified for post-season play in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Watch the video above to see which 10 teams made the final cut in our WKBN Power Rankings.

#10 – UNITED (8-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Eagles make their first appearance in the Power Rankings this season after their sixth straight win. They beat Southern by 22 points last Friday night to clinch their second straight Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

The Eagles have earned an eight-seed in the Division VI playoffs and will have the home-field advantage this Friday night against Brookfield. That will be our WKBN Game of the Week on Saturday. You can watch the entire game live streaming at WKBN.com and then rebroadcast at 10 p.m. on MyYTV.

#9 – WARREN JFK (6-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Eagles finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and handed Southeast their first loss of the season last Friday night. They’re now a three-seed in Division VII, which means home field for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

#8 – URSULINE (6-3)

Previous Rank: #9

The Irish are coming off a 31-point win over Cardinal Mooney. That’s the biggest margin of victory over their arch-rival in 11 years. Ursuline is the Steel Valley Conference champion, and they’ve locked up a three-seed in the Division IV playoffs.

#7 – HUBBARD (9-1)

Previous Rank: #4

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last Friday night to South Range. They finish the regular season 9-1 and earned a five-seed in Division III. If they can beat New Philadelphia this Friday night, they could meet up with Canfield in Round Two.

#6 – SPRINGFIELD (9-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated in conference play and haven’t allowed a single point in four weeks. They’re averaging over 43 points per game heading into the playoffs, and they will host Western Reserve in the first round, a team they already beat 42-0 just three weeks ago.

#5 – LABRAE (9-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Vikings scored a season 56 points last Friday night against Campbell and locked up the number-one seed in Division VI Region 21. They’ll now host the 16-seed, Trinity, a team that won just three games this year.

#4 – CANFIELD (9-1)

Previous Rank: #5

The Cardinals squeaked by Boardman last Friday night and picked up their eighth straight win. They’re the top-ranked local team in Division III this year and will be a four-seed in Region 9. That means, just like last year, they’ll have home-field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

#3 – WEST BRANCH (10-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Warriors finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, but it didn’t come easy. West Branch pulled off a one-point, overtime thriller against Salem last Saturday night. So they are now conference champions for the second straight season and the number-one seed in Division IV Region 13.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (10-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Raiders did it again. They finished the regular season undefeated for the ninth time over the last 20 years. South Range also won the NE8 title for the second year in a row. In fact, they’ve only lost two conference games since the league started three years ago. They’ll be a two-seed in the playoffs and host Rootstown this Saturday.

#1 – FARRELL (6-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers just scored a staggering 78 points last Friday night. That ties the record for the most in school history. Farrell has outscored the competition this year, 354 to 14. In six games this season, they have not punted.