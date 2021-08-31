‘Field goals aren’t going to cut it’: YSU ready for high-scoring opponent in home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team will kickoff the season this Thursday night when they welcome Incarnate Word to Stambaugh Stadium.

It’s the first meeting between the two programs, and the Cardinals bring a unique challenge. They averaged 42 points and over 550 yards of offense per game in the spring, so Thursday night could be a shootout.

“We got to score points,” said YSU Head Coach Doug Phillips. “Sitting down after the spring season, we got to learn and work on trying to score 28-30 points a game. This Thursday, field goals aren’t going to cut it. We got to be able to score touchdowns. Offensively we had to look at it, evaluate it and find a better way of doing things than maybe we did in the spring.”

“It will be a very exciting game,” said Penguins senior tailback Jaleel McLaughlin. “First game back where we’re able to have capacity and having an exciting atmosphere. I think it’s going to be a very exciting game and I’m excited for it.”

Thursday night will also mark the 40th season of football at Stambaugh Stadium. The Penguins and Cardinals kickoff at 7 p.m.