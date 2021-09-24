Farrell shuts out Sharpsville; Stallworth shines with another 200-yard game

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell shut out Sharpsville, 40-0, for their fourth win of the season (4-0).

The Steelers’ Anthony Stallworth gained over 200 yards rushing. Kylon Wilson and Omar Stewart each caught a pair of touchdown passes. Kabron Smith and Trian Holden combined to complete all seven passing attempts and each threw for two scores.

Watch live: Massillon vs. Austintown Fitch High School Football

Farrell had scored 58 points or more in each of their first three games. The Steelers have outscored their opponents this year by a total of 222-6.

Sharpsville’s two-game win streak was snapped as the Blue Devils fall to 3-2. Chris Roth led the team in rushing with 50 yards.

Sharpsville was without Coach Paul Piccirilli. Due to an out-of-team exposure to COVID in abundance of caution, Athletic Director Jared Grandy indicated that Coach Piccirilli would not coach the team. Interim Head Coach Mark Means will lead the team, the former West Middlesex head coach.

As of now, Farrell has next week off before meeting up with rival Wilmington on October 8. The Blue Devils return to action next week by hosting Wilmington.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.