Farrell head coach previews upcoming football season

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers had won the previous two Class A state titles (2018-19) before being bumped up to 2A last fall. Farrell fell to Wilmington 19-14 in the district championship game, ending their streak of five straight district crowns.

“To lose that game, that really hurt them,” said Head Coach Amp Pegues. “And they really put the work in the offseason and it is showing. They are just fired up, hungry and ready to go.”

Since 1985 (35 years), Farrell has suffered through just two losing seasons (2006, 2013).

This year, the Steelers return eight starters on offense and nine on defense as they look ready to reload into the new campaign.

The season kicks off Friday, August 27, when Farrell travels to Greenville to face the Trojans.

2020 Record: 5-3 (4-2), 2nd place in Region 1 (Class 2A)

Coach: Amp Pegues, 3rd season (19-5)

2020 Big 22: Anthony Stallworth

Previewing Farrell’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 31.6 (13th in area)

Total Offense: 348.6

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Jaiman Holden, SR/OL; Anthony Stallworth, SR/RB; Omar Stewart, SR/WR; Preston Williams, SR/OL; Kylon Wilson, JR/WR

Key Losses: Brice Butler, WR; Christian Hartley, QB; Gary Satterwhite, OL

Name to watch for: Anthony Stallworth, RB

Anthony Stallworth, the Steelers’ back-to-back 1,200-yard rusher, returns for his senior season after gaining 2,977 rushing yards on 324 carries and 35 touchdowns over the last two campaigns.

“You are talking about a kid six-foot, 200 pounds who is strong as an ox, super athletic, quick, fast, and he is tough, strong headed, mental tough kid. And he is definitely one of the top backs that we have seen come through this school,” Pegues said.

The big question will be surrounding who will take over at quarterback for Christian Hartley.

“Trian Holden, a senior, as well as Kabron Smith and Lamont Samuels will all compete for the starting job this summer,” Pegues said.

The Steelers return a pair of standout linemen in Preston Williams and Jaiman Holden up front.

Gary Satterwhite left a big void when he graduated this past spring.

“Gary is going to be very, very hard to replace,” Pegues said. “He gave us over 50 starts, but the guys along the line have been working extremely hard.”

Senior Omar Stewart earned second-team All-Region honors by catching 13 passes for 183 yards (14.1 avg.).

Junior Kylon Wilson appears ready to take the next step.

“Very realistic, we have a lot of experience coming back, a lot of those guys know what it takes to get there, they have been here a long time,” Pegues said.

Previewing Farrell’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 14.1 (7th in area)

Returning Starters: 9

Key Returnees: Jaiman Holden, SR/DL; Trian Holden, SR/DB; Anthony Jackson, SR/LB; Lamont Samuels, JR/DB; Omar Stewart, SR/LB; Taidon Strickland, SR/LB; Preston Williams, SR/DL; Kylon Wilson, JR/DB

Key Losses: Brice Butler, DB; Gary Satterwhite, DL

Name to watch for: Taidon Strickland, LB

In their five wins a year ago, the Steelers allowed just an average of 6.4 points per outing. Farrell’s defense finished 2020 with their sixth straight year of allowing less than 17 points per game.

Farrell’s core group of Taidon Strickland, Anthony Jackson, Omar Stewart and Kylon Wilson are all back. Strickland has led the defense in tackles in each of the last two seasons. Jackson closed out last fall with 67 tackles.

This year’s group could be special, according to Pegues.

“Could be one of the best. We’re talking about five starters that were all-state players. Taidon and Anthony will be the leaders of the team. The other seniors Omar [Stewart], Anthony Jackson, Preston Williams and the Holdens [Jaiman and Trian] will lead as well,” he said.

“We kind of have a motto around here, room keys. We like to be in the hotel and staying down in Hershey for a state championship, so we talk about that a lot,” Pegues said.

2020 Class 2A Region 1 Standings

Wilmington – 6-0 (10-1)

Farrell – 4-2 (5-3)

Sharpsville – 3-4 (3-5)

Greenville – 0-7 (0-8)

Schedule

Aug. 27 – at Greenville

Sept. 3 – Mercer

Sept. 10 – at Lakeview

Sept. 17 – Reynolds

Sept. 24 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 1 – West Middlesex

Oct. 8 – at Wilmington

Oct. 15 – at University Prep

Oct. 22 – Kennedy Catholic