Farrell does it again; Stallworth scores 4 TDs

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell continues to roll as the Steelers surge by Lakeview, 58-6. The Steelers are 3-0 and have scored 182 points so far this season. That’s an average of 60.7 points per game.

Steelers’ standout runner Anthony Stallworth scored three touchdowns on the ground in the first half.

In the middle of the first quarter, a wild sequence of plays occurred with 3 touchdowns within 128 seconds, none were offensive scores. Anthony Jackson returned a fumble for a score with 7:36 remaining in the quarter. Then, a minute and 8 seconds later, Brandon Chambers returned an interception back for a score as well. Exactly one minute later, Kylon Wilson got into the act by returning a pick 6 back to extend the lead to 30-0 in the opening quarter.

To open the second half, Wilson took the kickoff back for another six points to extend the lead to 52-0.

Stallworth wasn’t done as he raced 95-yards to pay dirt for his 4th touchdown of the day with just a little over 4 minutes left in the third quarter (58-0).

On the last play from scrimmage, Lakeview’s quarterback Gavin Murdock scored on a short 2-yard run to give the Sailors their first points of the day, as well as the first points Farrell allowed this season.

The Sailors have now fallen in consecutive games since opening the season with their 41-7 road victory at Titusville.

Farrell will welcome Reynolds next Friday while Lakeview welcomes Sharpsville.

