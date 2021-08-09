Explosive Hickory has big shoes to fill at quarterback

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory’s run of football success continued last Fall with the Hornets winning their seventh District Ten title in the past 10 years.



That success was due, in large part, to the play of quarterback Michael Henwood, who led the team in both passing and rushing each of the last three seasons prior to graduation.

“You’re not gonna replace Michael Henwood,” said Hickory Head Coach Bill Dungee. “He’s just a special kid, a special talent. But what you do is next man up in that position.”

That next man up is junior Logan Woods, who is taking over as the starter this fall after serving as Henwood’s understudy.

“He’s ready to go,” added Dungee. “He’s been in the program the last two years right behind Michael Henwood, learning and watching. He knows, he’s not trying to be Michael Henwood. He’s gonna be Logan Woods. So, we have the utmost confidence in him.”

Woods is equally as confident.

“I think during this offseason, I’ve matured a lot with the game and even as myself as a person,” Woods said. “I got up here with a lot of the teammates and we got our timing down and everything. So, I think we’ll be good.”

Easing Woods’ transition into the starting role is a pair of All-State standouts. That includes speedy wide receiver Ramarion Whitehead and athlete Jackson Pryts, who plays both receiver and tight end.

“I think Logan is definitely gonna be ready,” Pryts sai. “He put in the work this offseason, and I think it’s definitely gonna show on Friday night’s.”

“I always tell him, just put the ball in the air and I’ll go get it,” Whitehead said. “It doesn’t matter where it is. If you put the ball in there, I’ll help you out. I’ll go get it.”

The Hickory offense posted nearly 38 points per game a year ago. It’s a recipe they hope leads them to another deep postseason run this fall.

“The standard is the standard,” Dungee said. “They know what we expect. They know what the goals are. Those don’t change every year.”

“The standard’s the same,” Whitehead confirmed. “No matter who was lost or who we have. We always want to go back to where we were, D10, fight for a state championship, fight for the region.”

Hickory will kickoff the season on Friday, August 27 at home against Ursuline.

“They’re hungry to prove that they can do it also,” Dungee said. “So yes, I think we’re hungry, the coaches are hungry, the community is hungry.”