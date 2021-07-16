Experienced sophomores leading the charge for Lisbon this fall

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon football sophomore class simply wants to win.

“Our class don’t like to lose, though,” said Lisbon sophomore Logan Stauffer. “So, we got that instinct in us that we ain’t going to let anyone score on us, beat us. We’re just going to fight to the end.”

Last season as freshmen, the group saw a lot of game action.

“Ending the season, ending on a positive note, we played a lot of young kids,” said Lisbon Head Coach Matt Altomare. “They got to experience success and got to experience some victories, which is key.”

“A small school. We obviously don’t have 20 seniors and 30 juniors,” said Lisbon Senior Ryan Stauffer. “So, it helps having our younger guys come in, knowing what to do and knowing how to play at the level we want to play at. It really helps our games go smoother.”

The Blue Devils have notable sophomores returning on both sides of the ball.

“Trevor Siefke at quarterback and we also have Logan Stauffer, who played wide receiver, running back, defensive back for us at the varsity level,” Altomare said. “Austin and Hunter Dailey, they’re great. They both started varsity, too, as freshmen. They’ll be starting again for us this year. We have Coleton Long also as a lineman coming back as a sophomore. So, we have a good group, a core group of sophomores that got experience last year and we’re hoping big things from them this year.”

Sophomore Trevor Siefke is battling for the starting quarterback position. Last season, he connected on six of 14 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

“It made me work harder for it because I wasn’t ready last year, and this year I’m, like, I got to work harder and harder,” Siefke said. “I’m ready to take the position.”

“I think he’s definitely stepped up from where he was,” said Ryan Stauffer. “Coming in as a freshman and going into the varsity games, that’s definitely a hard thing and I think he’s made a lot of improvements. I definitely enjoy taking handoffs from him and he throws a nice ball, so I think he’ll do good for the team. “

