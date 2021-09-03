Epic season start: Hubbard’s Caffey runs through three defenders before finding the end zone

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – T.C. Caffey is having himself a start to the season.

Five touchdowns in week one.

Three touchdowns in Hubbard’s first-ever win over Cardinal Mooney in week two.

And in the first half of Hubbard’s week three matchup with Shaw, Caffey has another four scores, including an incredible run caught by the 27 Sports Team shedding three defenders on a long run through the defense and into the end zone.

