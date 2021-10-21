East Liverpool High School Basketball Schedules

East Liverpool High School - East Liverpool, Ohio

East Liverpool Potters High School Basketball Schedule

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the East Liverpool High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Edison
Dec. 3 – Beaver Local
Dec. 10 – at Harrison Central
Dec. 11 – at Midland Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – Indian Creek
Dec. 17 – Warren Harding
Dec. 18 – at Carrollton
Dec. 29 – at Steubenville’s Watt/Neese Holiday Classic
Jan. 4 – at Salem
Jan. 7 – Edison
Jan. 8 – at New Philadelphia
Jan. 11 – at Beaver Local
Jan. 14 – Steubenville
Jan. 15 – Wheeling Park
Jan. 18 – Harrison Central
Jan. 21 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 25 – The Linsly School
Jan. 29 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Feb. 1 – at Oak Glen
Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinals
Feb. 11 – Minerva
Feb. 12 – OVAC Finals

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Southern
Nov. 27 – West Branch
Nov. 29 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 2 – Indian Creek
Dec. 6 – at Harrison Central
Dec. 9 – Edison
Dec. 11 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
Dec. 13 – at Steubenville
Dec. 20 – at Carrollton
Dec. 27 – at Crestview
Dec. 30 – Beaver Local
Jan. 3 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 6 – Harrison Central
Jan. 8 – East Palestine
Jan. 10 – at Edison
Jan. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central
Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Jan. 26 – Buckeye Local
Feb. 7 – at Buckeye Local
Feb. 10 – at East Palestine

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

