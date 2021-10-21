East Liverpool High School Basketball Schedules

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the East Liverpool High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Edison
Dec. 3 – Beaver Local
Dec. 10 – at Harrison Central
Dec. 11 – at Midland Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – Indian Creek
Dec. 17 – Warren Harding
Dec. 18 – at Carrollton
Dec. 29 – at Steubenville’s Watt/Neese Holiday Classic
Jan. 4 – at Salem
Jan. 7 – Edison
Jan. 8 – at New Philadelphia
Jan. 11 – at Beaver Local
Jan. 14 – Steubenville
Jan. 15 – Wheeling Park
Jan. 18 – Harrison Central
Jan. 21 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 25 – The Linsly School
Jan. 29 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Feb. 1 – at Oak Glen
Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinals
Feb. 11 – Minerva
Feb. 12 – OVAC Finals
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Southern
Nov. 27 – West Branch
Nov. 29 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 2 – Indian Creek
Dec. 6 – at Harrison Central
Dec. 9 – Edison
Dec. 11 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
Dec. 13 – at Steubenville
Dec. 20 – at Carrollton
Dec. 27 – at Crestview
Dec. 30 – Beaver Local
Jan. 3 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 6 – Harrison Central
Jan. 8 – East Palestine
Jan. 10 – at Edison
Jan. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central
Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Jan. 26 – Buckeye Local
Feb. 7 – at Buckeye Local
Feb. 10 – at East Palestine
East Liverpool High School
Nickname: The Potters
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the East Liverpool City Schools website
If you have corrections to the ELHS basketball schedule please contact support.