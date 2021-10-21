East Liverpool High School Basketball Schedules

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the East Liverpool High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Edison

Dec. 3 – Beaver Local

Dec. 10 – at Harrison Central

Dec. 11 – at Midland Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – Indian Creek

Dec. 17 – Warren Harding

Dec. 18 – at Carrollton

Dec. 29 – at Steubenville’s Watt/Neese Holiday Classic

Jan. 4 – at Salem

Jan. 7 – Edison

Jan. 8 – at New Philadelphia

Jan. 11 – at Beaver Local

Jan. 14 – Steubenville

Jan. 15 – Wheeling Park

Jan. 18 – Harrison Central

Jan. 21 – at Indian Creek

Jan. 25 – The Linsly School

Jan. 29 – Buckeye 8 Championship

Feb. 1 – at Oak Glen

Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinals

Feb. 11 – Minerva

Feb. 12 – OVAC Finals

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Southern

Nov. 27 – West Branch

Nov. 29 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 2 – Indian Creek

Dec. 6 – at Harrison Central

Dec. 9 – Edison

Dec. 11 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Dec. 13 – at Steubenville

Dec. 20 – at Carrollton

Dec. 27 – at Crestview

Dec. 30 – Beaver Local

Jan. 3 – at Indian Creek

Jan. 6 – Harrison Central

Jan. 8 – East Palestine

Jan. 10 – at Edison

Jan. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship

Jan. 26 – Buckeye Local

Feb. 7 – at Buckeye Local

Feb. 10 – at East Palestine

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

