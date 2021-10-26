Dramatic rally sends Fitch volleyball to district championship game

SOLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Aurora 3-2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-8) in the Division I Volleyball District Semifinal at Solon High School Tuesday night.

Leading the way for the Falcons was senior Ella Sahli with 23 digs and 2 aces.

Fellow senior Erin Burke piled up 43 assists and 3 aces. Senior Alyssa Leskovac tallied with 14 digs and 3 aces while junior Jocelyn Jourdan had 33 kills and 14 digs.

With the win, Austintown Fitch advances to face Chardon in the Division I District Final on Saturday at Solon High School for the District Championship.

