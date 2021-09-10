Dominguez’s three touchdowns lift South Range over Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past Struthers 50-13 Friday night.

South Range outgained Struthers 378 to 97 in the game.

South Range’s Billy Skripac went 8-for-10, throwing for 216 yards and two scores. Dylan Dominguez led the Raiders in rushing and finished with 139 yards and three TDs. Connor Jones tallied 121 receiving yards and two scores.

Alec Gryzb and David Ford each recorded one TD for the Wildcats.

South Range improves to 4-0 and takes on Poland in Week 5. Struthers drops to 2-2 and faces off against Hubbard.