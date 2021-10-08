Dominguez has 4 TD’s, South Range puts up 63

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Dylan Dominguez had four rushing touchdowns Friday night as South Range downed Jefferson 63-21.
Quarterback Billy Skripac also had a big part in the win with three touchdowns of his own, two on the ground and one through the air.
Jefferson (3-5) will host Poland in week nine. South Range (8-0) will visit Lakeview.
