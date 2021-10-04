District 10’s best meet as Farrell and Wilmington clash on Game of the Week

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two of the elite programs – Farrell and Wilmington – from western Pennsylvania collide on this Friday’s Game of the Week. An opportunity for both teams to seize their place atop the Region 1 standings.

The Greyhounds are coming off of a thrilling 1-point win over Sharpsville. The only thing that’s been able to slow down Farrell, to this point, has been cancellations as the Steelers are averaging wins by a margin of 54-points.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 8 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Farrell (4-0) at Wilmington (4-1)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 31, 2020 – Wilmington, 19-14 (D10 Class 2A Championship)

Oct. 10, 2020 – Wilmington, 21-20

Sept. 18, 2020 – Wilmington, 41-20

Aug. 30, 2019 – Wilmington, 40-0

Aug. 31, 2018 – Farrell, 31-19

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 55.5; Wilmington, 37.6

Scoring Defense: Farrell, 1.5; Wilmington, 19.8

Game Notes

-On Halloween of last year, Wilmington topped Farrell – 19-14 – to claim their 5th straight District 10 championship. Ethan Susen ran for over 150-yards and caught all 3 of the Greyhounds’ completions in the winning effort.

-Farrell had won 5 District 10 Class A championships from 2015 to 2019 before being bumped up to Class 2A last year.

-On August 31, 2018 – Farrell trailed 12-0 in the first quarter before racking up 31-points in the final three quarters to post their last win over Wilmington, 31-19. Kyi Wright completed a pair of touchdown strikes to Jourdan Townsend and Brian Hilton Jr. while Christian Lewis gained 100-yards even on the ground.

–Wilmington rallied from a 21-point deficit in the first half to register a 28-27 win last Friday at Sharpsville. Ben Miller’s 14-yard touchdown gave the Greyhounds their first lead of the day with just over 8 minutes to play. Wilmington has won three straight after their 35-14 loss to Liberty-Benton (OH).

-Through their first 3 wins of the season, Luke Edwards had rushed for 376-yards and scored 6 touchdowns on the ground for the ‘Hounds. Edwards had run for over 100-yards in each contest.

-The Greyhounds have won 65 of their last 74 games to accumulate a winning percentage of 87.8% (65-9).

-The week prior, Farrell defeated Sharpsville – 40-0 – behind Anthony Stallworth’s 260-yard performance on the ground. Stallworth has rushed for 732 yards through his first four games – an average of 183 yards per outing.

-Farrell has gone for over 250-rushing yards in each of their first four contests in 2021.

-Over the Steelers past 23 games, they’ve tallied a 19-4 record. Each of those 4 losses have come against Wilmington.

2021 District 10 Region 1 Standings

Farrell – 4-0 (4-0)

Wilmington – 4-0 (4-1)

Reynolds – 2-1 (3-2)

Greenville – 3-3 (3-3)

Sharpsville – 1-2 (3-3)

Mercer – 1-3 (2-3)

Kennedy Catholic – 1-3 (1-4)

Lakeview – 0-4 (1-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Farrell

Oct. 15 – University Prep (2-3)

Oct. 22 – Kennedy Catholic (1-4)

Oct. 29 – at Hickory (4-2)

Wilmington

Oct. 15 – Kennedy Catholic (1-4)

Oct. 22 – at Mercer (2-3)