District 10’s best meet as Farrell and Wilmington clash on Game of the Week

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two of the elite programs – Farrell and Wilmington – from western Pennsylvania collide on this Friday’s Game of the Week. An opportunity for both teams to seize their place atop the Region 1 standings.
The Greyhounds are coming off of a thrilling 1-point win over Sharpsville. The only thing that’s been able to slow down Farrell, to this point, has been cancellations as the Steelers are averaging wins by a margin of 54-points.
High School Football Game of the Week
Friday, October 8 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Farrell (4-0) at Wilmington (4-1)
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Oct. 31, 2020 – Wilmington, 19-14 (D10 Class 2A Championship)
Oct. 10, 2020 – Wilmington, 21-20
Sept. 18, 2020 – Wilmington, 41-20
Aug. 30, 2019 – Wilmington, 40-0
Aug. 31, 2018 – Farrell, 31-19
2021 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Farrell, 55.5; Wilmington, 37.6
Scoring Defense: Farrell, 1.5; Wilmington, 19.8
Game Notes
-On Halloween of last year, Wilmington topped Farrell – 19-14 – to claim their 5th straight District 10 championship. Ethan Susen ran for over 150-yards and caught all 3 of the Greyhounds’ completions in the winning effort.
-Farrell had won 5 District 10 Class A championships from 2015 to 2019 before being bumped up to Class 2A last year.
-On August 31, 2018 – Farrell trailed 12-0 in the first quarter before racking up 31-points in the final three quarters to post their last win over Wilmington, 31-19. Kyi Wright completed a pair of touchdown strikes to Jourdan Townsend and Brian Hilton Jr. while Christian Lewis gained 100-yards even on the ground.
–Wilmington rallied from a 21-point deficit in the first half to register a 28-27 win last Friday at Sharpsville. Ben Miller’s 14-yard touchdown gave the Greyhounds their first lead of the day with just over 8 minutes to play. Wilmington has won three straight after their 35-14 loss to Liberty-Benton (OH).
-Through their first 3 wins of the season, Luke Edwards had rushed for 376-yards and scored 6 touchdowns on the ground for the ‘Hounds. Edwards had run for over 100-yards in each contest.
-The Greyhounds have won 65 of their last 74 games to accumulate a winning percentage of 87.8% (65-9).
-The week prior, Farrell defeated Sharpsville – 40-0 – behind Anthony Stallworth’s 260-yard performance on the ground. Stallworth has rushed for 732 yards through his first four games – an average of 183 yards per outing.
-Farrell has gone for over 250-rushing yards in each of their first four contests in 2021.
-Over the Steelers past 23 games, they’ve tallied a 19-4 record. Each of those 4 losses have come against Wilmington.
2021 District 10 Region 1 Standings
Farrell – 4-0 (4-0)
Wilmington – 4-0 (4-1)
Reynolds – 2-1 (3-2)
Greenville – 3-3 (3-3)
Sharpsville – 1-2 (3-3)
Mercer – 1-3 (2-3)
Kennedy Catholic – 1-3 (1-4)
Lakeview – 0-4 (1-4)
Upcoming Schedule
Farrell
Oct. 15 – University Prep (2-3)
Oct. 22 – Kennedy Catholic (1-4)
Oct. 29 – at Hickory (4-2)
Wilmington
Oct. 15 – Kennedy Catholic (1-4)
Oct. 22 – at Mercer (2-3)