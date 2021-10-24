District 10 football playoff field announced; Farrell’s team to beat is 2A

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – District 10 officially released the football tournament field this morning.

Farrell – the top team in the state in Class 2A – appears to be on course for a deep run, one that may land the Steelers in Hershey against coach Jim Roth and his Southern Columbia Tigers. Still, a lot of football has to be played and Farrell has their eyes set on winning the district crown first. This morning, it was announced that Farrell will begin their run with a contest against Greenville in the District 10 2A semifinal.

2021 Farrell’s Results

Steelers 78 Kennedy Catholic 8

Steelers 54 Wilmington 0

Steelers 40 Sharpsville 0

Steelers 58 Lakeview 6

Steelers 66 Mercer 0

Steelers 58 Greenville 0

2021 District 10 Football Playoffs

Class A

Recent District Champions

2020 – Reynolds 27 Eisenhower 0

2019 – Farrell 35 Maplewood 20

2018 – Farrell 50 West Middlesex 6

2017 – Farrell 52 Cambridge Springs 27

2016 – Farrell 22 West Middlesex 12

2015 – Farrell 26 Sharpsville 20 OT

2014 – Sharpsville 29 West Middlesex 14

Quarterfinals, October 29

Game 1: Maplewood vs. Mercer at Oil City

Game 2: Saegertown vs. Eisenhower at Titusville

Game 3: Cambridge Springs vs. Reynolds at Wilmington

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Cochranton

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship, Nov. 12

Remaining Winners

Champion will face the winner of District 5

Class 2A

Recent District Champions

2020 – Wilmington 19 Farrell 14

2019 – Wilmington 45 Greenville 7

2018 – Wilmington 50 Sharpsville 7

2017 – Wilmington 31 Greenville 13

2016 – Wilmington 56 Sharpsville 7

2015 – Hickory 32 Sharon 19

2014 – Hickory 12 Greenville 7

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Game 1: Greenville vs. Farrell

Game 2: Wilmington vs. Northwestern

Championship, Nov. 12

Remaining Winners

Champion will face the winner of District 9

Class 3A

Recent District Champions

2020 – Hickory 42 Grove City 29

2019 – Sharon 33 Grove City 21

2018 – Sharon 23 Grove City 6

2017 – Sharon 21 Mercyhurst Prep 14

2016 – Hickory 45 Sharon 13

2015 – Cathedral Prep 42 Conneaut 21

2014 – Conneaut 14 Cathedral Prep 7

Quarterfinals, Nov. 6

Game 1: Hickory vs. Sharon

Game 2: Fairview vs. Hickory

Semifinals, Nov. 13

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Slippery Rock

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Fort LeBoeuf

Championship, Nov. 19 or Nov. 20

Remaining Winners

Champion will play either the winner of District 5, 6 or 9 in the state quarterfinals

Class 4A

Last Year’s District Champion

2020 – Oil City 51 Harbor Creek 14

Semifinals, Nov. 6

Game 1: Harbor Creek vs. Meadville

Game 2: Warren vs. General McLane

Championship, Nov. 12 or Nov. 13

Remaining Winners

Champion will play either the winner of District 6, 8 or 9

District 10 in State Title games

Class A (3-3)

2019 – Farrell 10 Bishop Guilfoyle 7 OT

2018 – Farrell 55 Lackawanna Trail 20

2015 – Bishop Guilfoyle 35 Farrell 0

2006 – Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

1997 – Sharpsville 18 Riverside 7

1988 – Camp Hill 18 Cambridge Springs 7

*-Farrell won two state championships in 1994 and 1995 as a member of the WPIAL.

Class 2A (2-4)

2020 – Southern Columbia 42 Wilmington 14

2018 – Southern Columbia 49 Wilmington 14

2017 – Southern Columbia 48 Wilmington 0

2008 – Wilmington 35 West Catholic 34, 2 OT

2004 – Lansdale Catholic 40 Grove City 17

1989 – Hickory 30 Montoursville 22

Class 3A (3-3)

2015 – Imhotep Charter 40 Cathedral Prep 3

2012 – Cathedral Prep 24 Archbishop Wood 14

2006 – General McLane 28 Pottsville 23

1995 – Berwick 43 Sharon 6

1994 – Berwick 27 Sharon 7

1991 – Strong Vincent 29 Conestoga Valley 20

Class 4A (4-2)

2018 – Cathedral Prep 38 Imhotep Charter 7

2017 – Cathedral Prep 38 Imhotep Charter 28

2016 – Cathedral Prep 27 Imhotep Charter 20

2000 – Cathedral Prep 41 Central Bucks West 35, OT

1999 – Central Bucks West 14 Cathedral Prep 13

1991 – Central Bucks West 26 Cathedral Prep 14