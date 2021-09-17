Cusick combines to score 4 TDs; Crestview impresses in road victory

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview gets by Liberty on the road 49-13 to improve to 3-2. The Rebels have won back-to-back games for the first time this campaign.

Anthony Cusick threw for two scores and ran for another two touchdowns. Cusick finished the game throwing for 270 yards. Roclen Bettura ran for 122 yards and also rushed for three scores as well. Crestview, as a team, gained 469 yards of total offense.

The loss drops Liberty to 2-3. D.C. Ferrell completed eight passes for 98 yards. Chris Cunningham ran for 35 yards to lead the Leopards and also caught a 44-yard touchdown from Ferrell.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Crestview returns home next Friday to meet Brookfield while Liberty travels to Campbell to take on the Memorial Red Devils.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.