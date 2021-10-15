Cubs raid Indians’ front office to hire new general manager

FILE – This April 15, 2013, file photo shows the Chicago Cubs logo on the exterior of Wrigley Field, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group are launching a regional sports network in 2020 that will be the team’s exclusive TV home. The Cubs said Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, the Marquee Sports Network will carry live game broadcasts and pregame and postgame coverage. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) – The Chicago Cubs are hiring former Cleveland Indians’ assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.

The 37-year-old spent the past 14 seasons with the Indians’ organization, including the last five as assistant general manager.

Hawkins also supervised the team’s player development department.

The Cubs are expected to hold a formal press conference next week to introduce him as the 16th general manager in Cubs’ franchise history.

The Cubs finished the 2021 season with a record of 71-91.