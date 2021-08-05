Crestview senior ready to lead young team back to postseason

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Crestview went 7-2 and finished tied for first place in the conference. While the Rebels are a young team this season, they have two-year starting quarterback Anthony Cusick back to lead the offense.

Cusick is easy to spot out on the field. He’s usually the loudest one.

“Just bring energy all the time, screaming, always being loud,” Anthony Cusick said.

The Rebels senior is heading into his third year as the team’s signal caller and is feeling more comfortable than ever.

“You can see that he understand what we’re trying to do, where we’re trying to get the ball,” Crestview head coach Paul Cusick said. “He’s much more comfortable with making those reads and it’s becoming second nature now.”

Last season, Cusick threw for 1262 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also completed nearly 55% of his passes.

“He’s the best decision maker I’ve ever played with,” junior Roclen Bettura said. “He gets it done no matter the time or place in the game. Tt doesn’t matter. He’s always there doing it.”

This upcoming season will be a bit more meaningful for Cusick than his previous. It makes the last time he will play for his dad, Crestview’s head coach.

“Ever since I was little, I was water boy on the sidelines, so just watching him coach,” Anthony Cusick said. “Now it’s already my senior year, it’s crazy.”

“I got to coach my older son, now Anthony,” Paul Cusick said. “Having coached both Gabe and Anthony, it’s special and it does mean a little bit more, but you have to keep it in perspective and understand that they are a player on the team, but you’re also a dad and it does mean a lot.”