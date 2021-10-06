Crestview coach reaches major career milestone

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview volleyball coach Alisha Auer reached a major coaching milestone on Wednesday night.

Auer won her 300th career game in the Rebels’ 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-22) win over LaBrae.

Lucy Montgomery tallied 13 kills and 13 assists, while Grace Auer piled up 12 kills and 17 assists.

Shelby Rambo finished with seven kills and four blocks, while Abbey Emch chipped in with seven kills and two blocks.

With the win, Crestview improves to 20-0 overall on the season. The Rebels return to action Tuesday on the road at Heartland Christian.