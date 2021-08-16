Cowboy great Roger the Dodger met YSU at Rayen Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On October 12, 1968, the Rayen Stadium played host to a matchup between Youngstown State University and Pensacola Navy, a team which featured the future Dallas Cowboy great Roger Staubach.

Pensacola Navy won the contest, 58-38, as Staubach threw for 455 yards. Five years prior, Staubach was named the Heisman Trophy winner after leading the Midshipmen to the Cotton Bowl and nine wins.

Penguin quarterback Denny Klembara passed for 391 yards and 4 scores. His favorite target, Dave DelSignore, tallied 212 yards receiving. The Penguins finished with a 3-6 mark for the 1968 season.

Staubach began his NFL career with the Cowboys in 1969. Roger won a pair of Super Bowls, honored by making six Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Roger Staubach, QB/Navy (1962-64)

Career: 3799 passing yards, 18 TDs; 635 rushing yards, 18 TDs

1968 Penguins’ Results

Akron 48 Penguins 13

Penguins 26 Eastern Kentucky 12

Penguins 18 Southern Illinois 15

South Dakota State 23 Penguins 20

Morehead State 35 Penguins 26

Pensacola Navy 58 Penguins 38

Baldwin-Wallace 26 Penguins 6

Central Michigan 24 Penguins 20

Penguins 18 Gustavus-Adolphus 14

