Conneaut (OH) vs. Hickory game updates

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Coming off a tough loss to Sharon last week, Hickory looked to get back on the winning track Friday night against Conneaut (Ohio).

Sean Kennedy got the Hornets on the board early in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run.

After Conneaut returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7, Hickory took back the lead with a 33-yard field goal from Nakeem Jones.

Nash Porada hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Logan Woods to extend the lead to 17-7 late in the first half.

A second Jones field goal (27 yards) pushed the lead to 20-7 a short time later.

With just ten seconds remaining in the first half, Porada and Woods connected again, this time from 22 yards out, gave the Hornets a 27-7 lead going into the locker room.

Ramarion Whitehead pulled in an eight-yard Td pass from Woods midway through the third to extend the Hornets lead once more to 34-7.

A second touchdown connection between Whitehead and Woods extended the Hornets’ lead to 41-15 with under nine minutes to go in the game.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Hickory will host Mercyhurst Prep next week.