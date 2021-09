WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman blanked Warren Harding 3-0 in boys’ high school soccer action on Tuesday night.

Cole Congson led the Spartans with a hat trick, including one goal in the first half and two in the second half.

Seth Cervello and Ian McGavin each tallied an assist in the win for the Spartans.

Goalkeeper Carson Essad held the Raiders scoreless, finishing the game with four saves, including a penalty kick.

With the win, Boardman improves to 7-1-1 overall on the season.