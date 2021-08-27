Combined West Middlesex, Sharpsville team take the field for first time, defeat Loudonville

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It was a historic moment as the combined team of West Middlesex and Sharpsville took the field tonight.

Sharpsville defeated Loudonville in a close match 7-6.

Coach Means back on the sidelines on staff with Sharpsville and of course Paul Piccirilli leading the way as always.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Sharpsville will face Cochranton next week at home.