Liberty, led by new head coach Joe Simon, notch 1st opening day win since 2012

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty earned their first opening day victory since 2012 following their 30-12 win over Western Reserve.

Coach Joe Simon was named the head football coach of the Leopards on Jan. 11. Now, he’s 1-0 after Friday night’s win.

The Leopards threw for more yards (161) than they gained on the ground (156). D.C. Ferrell (116 yards) and Derek DeMattia (45 yards) each handled snaps under center. Chris Cunningham caught seven passes for 155 yards. Donte Venters led the Leopards with 130 yards rushing.

For the Blue Devils, David Altiere ran for 176 yards on 16 carries. Western Reserve’s QB Luke Henning completed eight passes for 96 yards.

The Leopards will welcome long-time rival Girard next Friday. Western Reserve will travel to Warren JFK in eight days when they play the Eagles on Saturday.

Scoring Chart

Liberty, 30-12 (F)

First Quarter

W – David Altiere, 48-yard TD run (W 6-0)

Second Quarter

W – David Altiere, 83-yard TD run (W 12-0)

L – Donte Venters, 1-yard TD run (W 12-6)

L – Chris Cunningham, 18-yard TD catch from D.C. Ferrell (T 12-12)

Third Quarter

L – Chris Cunningham, 66-yard TD catch from D.C. Ferrell (L 18-12)

L – Donte Venters, 3-yard TD run (L 24-12)

Fourth Quarter

L – Donte Venters, 41-yard TD run (L 30-12)