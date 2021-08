Cleveland Guardians’ 2022 regular season schedule released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2022 regular season on Thursday, March 31 at home against the Kansas City Royals.

The 2022 season will be the organization’s 122nd as a charter member of the American League and the first season as the Cleveland Guardians.

According to a release from the team, the schedule will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends.

Home interleague opponents include the San Francisco Giants (April 15-17), San Diego Padres (May 3-4), Cincinnati Reds (May 17-18) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Aug. 1-3).

2022 CLEVELAND GUARDIANS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

MARCH/APRIL

March 31 v Kansas City

April 2 v Kansas City

April 3 v Kansas City

April 4 v Minnesota

April 5 v Minnesota

April 6 v Minnesota

April 8 @ Kansas City

April 9 @ Kansas City

April 10 @ Kansas City

April 11 @ Kansas City

April 12 @ Cincinnati

April 13 @ Cincinnati

April 15 v San Francisco

April 16 v San Francisco

April 17 v San Francisco

April 18 v Chicago-AL

April 19 v Chicago-AL

April 20 v Chicago-AL

April 21 v Chicago-AL

April 22 @ New York-AL

April 23 @ New York-AL

April 24 @ New York-AL

April 25 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 26 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 27 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 28 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 29 @ Oakland

April 30 @ Oakland

MAY

May 1 @ Oakland

May 3 v San Diego

May 4 v San Diego

May 5 v Toronto

May 6 v Toronto

May 7 v Toronto

May 8 v Toronto

May 9 @ Chicago-AL

May 10 @ Chicago-AL

May 11 @ Chicago-AL

May 13 @ Minnesota

May 14 @ Minnesota

May 15 @ Minnesota

May 17 v Cincinnati

May 18 v Cincinnati

May 20 v Detroit

May 21 v Detroit

May 22 v Detroit

May 23 @ Houston

May 24 @ Houston

May 25 @ Houston

May 26 @ Detroit

May 27 @ Detroit

May 28 @ Detroit

May 29 @ Detroit

May 30 v Kansas City

May 31 v Kansas City

JUNE

June 1 v Kansas City

June 3 @ Baltimore

June 4 @ Baltimore

June 5 @ Baltimore

June 6 v Texas

June 7 v Texas

June 8 v Texas

June 9 v Oakland

June 10 v Oakland

June 11 v Oakland

June 12 v Oakland

June 14 @ Colorado

June 15 @ Colorado

June 16 @ Colorado

June 17 @ Los Angeles-NL

June 18 @ Los Angeles-NL

June 19 @ Los Angeles-NL

June 21 @ Minnesota

June 22 @ Minnesota

June 23 @ Minnesota

June 24 v Boston

June 25 v Boston

June 26 v Boston

June 27 v Minnesota

June 28 v Minnesota

June 29 v Minnesota

June 30 v Minnesota

JULY

July 1 v New York-AL

July 2 v New York-AL

July 3 v New York-AL

July 4 @ Detroit

July 5 @ Detroit

July 6 @ Detroit

July 8 @ Kansas City

July 9 @ Kansas City

July 10 @ Kansas City

July 11 v Chicago-AL

July 12 v Chicago-AL

July 13 v Chicago-AL

July 15 v Detroit

July 16 v Detroit

July 17 v Detroit

July 22 @ Chicago-AL

July 23 @ Chicago-AL

July 24 @ Chicago-AL

July 25 @ Boston

July 26 @ Boston

July 27 @ Boston

July 28 @ Boston

July 29 @ Tampa Bay

July 30 @ Tampa Bay

July 31 @ Tampa Bay

AUGUST

August 1 v Arizona

August 2 v Arizona

August 3 v Arizona

August 4 v Houston

August 5 v Houston

August 6 v Houston

August 7 v Houston

August 9 @ Detroit

August 10 @ Detroit

August 11 @ Detroit

August 12 @ Toronto

August 13 @ Toronto

August 14 @ Toronto

August 15 v Detroit

August 16 v Detroit

August 17 v Detroit

August 19 v Chicago-AL

August 20 v Chicago-AL

August 21 v Chicago-AL

August 23 @ San Diego

August 24 @ San Diego

August 25 @ Seattle

August 26 @ Seattle

August 27 @ Seattle

August 28 @ Seattle

August 30 v Baltimore

August 31 v Baltimore

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

September 1 v Baltimore

September 2 v Seattle

September 3 v Seattle

September 4 v Seattle

September 5 @ Kansas City

September 6 @ Kansas City

September 7 @ Kansas City

September 9 @ Minnesota

September 10 @ Minnesota

September 11 @ Minnesota

September 12 v Los Angeles-AL

September 13 v Los Angeles-AL

September 14 v Los Angeles-AL

September 16 v Minnesota

September 17 v Minnesota

September 18 v Minnesota

September 20 @ Chicago-AL

September 21 @ Chicago-AL

September 22 @ Chicago-AL

September 23 @ Texas

September 24 @ Texas

September 25 @ Texas

September 27 v Tampa Bay

September 28 v Tampa Bay

September 29 v Tampa Bay

September 30 v Kansas City

October 1 v Kansas City

October 2 v Kansas City