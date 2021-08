Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with free agent Jarrett Allen according to reports.

The deal is for five years and worth $100 million for the center to stay in Cleveland.

Allen played in 63 games last year, averaging 12.8 points per game and 10 rebounds.

Allen will be entering his fifth season in the league and first full campaign with the Cavaliers.