Chaney football standout commits to the major college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney standout Jason Hewlett has verbally committed to play college football at Cincinnati.

Hewlett had over 20 major Division I offers including: West Virginia, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and all schools in the Mid-American Conference.

Hewlett suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Austintown Fitch, which ended his junior campaign.

During the 2020 season, Hewlett played in nine games for the Cowboys. He rushed for 510 rushing yards, and added 466 passing yards with 11 total touchdowns.

Defensively, he finished with 27 tackles, 11 tackles, with one sack and two interceptions.