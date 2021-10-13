Cavaliers sign veteran big-man to free agent contract

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Ed Davis (17) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed veteran forward Ed Davis to a one-year contract.

Davis spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 2.1 points and 5 rebounds per game.

In 11 NBA seasons, Davis has played with Toronto, Memphis, L.A. Lakers, Portland, Brooklyn, Utah and Minnesota.

In 691 NBA games, Davis has posted career averages of 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He likewise has played in 33 postseason games.

He was originally the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of North Carolina.

The Cavaliers also signed guard Justin James to their training camp roster. He spent a portion of last season with the Sacramento Kings.