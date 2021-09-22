Cavaliers sign former Associated Press College Player of the Year

Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed former Bulls’ Guard Denzel Valentine to a free agent contract.

Last season with the Bulls, Valentine appeared in 62 games, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Over four NBA seasons, all with Chicago, Valentine has played in 232 regular season games, with career averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

His 342 three-pointers rank 13th all-time in Bulls’ franchise history.

The 27-year-old was originally selected by Chicago with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He was named Associated Press Player of the Year by the Associated Press his senior year.