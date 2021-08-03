Cavaliers officially sign top draft pick to rookie contract

Cleveland Cavaliers first round draft selection, Evan Mobley is flanked by Cavs GM Koby Altman, left, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during a news conference at the Cavaliers training facility in Independence, Ohio, Friday, July 30, 2021. Mobley was the third selection of the draft. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed rookie forward-center Evan Mobley to his rookie contract.

Mobley was selected with the third overall pick in last Thursday’s NBA Draft.



In his only season in the college ranks, Mobley led USC to the NCAA Elite Eight and a record of 25-8.

He started all 33 games for the Trojans, averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks in just under 33 minutes per game. He also shot .568 from the floor.

Mobley is expected to make his Summer League debut this Sunday against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.