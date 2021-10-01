Carrollton vs. West Branch game updates

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The leaders of the Eastern Buckeye Conference battle in Beloit tonight with Carrollton (5-1) visiting unbeaten West Branch (6-0).

The Warriors took a 7-0 lead midway through the first when quarterback Dru DeShields connected with Nick Wilson for a three-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead. Wilson set the career record for touchdowns in a season in last week’s victory over Howland.

Steven Marra’s eight-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the first extended that lead to 14-0.

Austin Colletti connected with Brock Smith for a 14-yard touchdown pass to get Carrollton on the board. After a failed extra-point attempt, the score was 14-6.

Junior wideout Christian Martig hauled in a touchdown pass from DeShields in the second quarter. With West Branch returning the favor on a missed extra-point attempt, the lead was extended again to two scores to 20-6.

In the final play of the first half, DeShields’ third touchdown pass of the evening came when he found Nicholas Wilson for a 19-yard touchdown as time expired. After a successful two-point conversion, West Branch took a 28-6 lead into the locker room.

The West Branch Warriors stayed on the gas pedal coming out of the locker room, driving right down the field finishing with Marra’s second touchdown (six yards) of the night. After a DeShields’ keeper for a two-point conversion, the Warriors led 36-6 early in the third quarter.

Colletti’s QB keeper stopped a running clock midway through the third but a failed two-point attempt left the score at 36-12.

A Jaxon Hendershott TD reception gave DeShields his fourth touchdown pass of the game and gave the Warriors a 43-12 lead with just under ten minutes remaining.

The game is currently in the fourth quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

West Branch will travel to Alliance in week eight.