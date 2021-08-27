Game of the Week: Eagles barely hold lead over Cardinals 14-13

(HUBBARD) – Week two of the high school football regular season features a marquee matchup between Cardinal Mooney and Hubbard on the WKBN Game of the Week.

It is the first regular season meeting between the Cardinals and Eagles since all the way back in 1979.

Cardinal Mooney leads the all-time series 14-0.

T.C. Caffey scores a touchdown for Hubbard in the 1st quarter around the 5 minute mark. Senior kicker Kyle Walker gets the extra point.

With 2:30 minutes left in the first quarter, T.C. Caffey takes off, runs 47 yards and scores another touchdown. This was his 7th touchdown for the year.

In the second quarter, Cardinal Mooney Davontae Miller runs one in to score Mooney’s first touchdown of the night.

At 8:38 left in the 2nd quarter, the Cardinals tie the game. Ashton O’Brien throws a 54 yard pass to Daqua Douglas for a touchdown.

The Eagles barely hold their lead at 14-13.

Mooney defense is able to force a fourth down late in the second quarter after Eagles QB Hendrix mishandles the ball and ends up sacked by Mooney LB Logan Boyd.