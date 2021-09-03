Cardinal Mooney vs. Chaney game updates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney hopes to bounce back from a week two loss to Boardman last week with Cardinal Mooney coming to town Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Chaney’s Matthew Jones connected with Keivon Mitchell for the first score of the game. After a failed conversion attempt, the Cowboys led 6-0 midway through the second quarter.

With under two minutes left in the first half, Mooney got on the board when Jack Desmond picked off an errant pass and returned it for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-6 lead.

Jones’ second touchdown of the quarter, and an ensuing two-point conversion, gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead going into the locker room.

Jones’ third touchdown of the game extended the lead to 22-7 after a successful two-point conversion late in the third quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Cardinal Mooney will host Linsly in week four. Chaney will visit St. Charles.