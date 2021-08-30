Cardinal Mooney names interim football coach: Pelini placed on administrative leave

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney head coach Carl Pelini has been placed on administrative leave after an arrest warrant was issued in his name.

The school announced on Monday that assistant coach Mike Tucci will take over the program as interim head coach. Associate athletic director, Jim Jablonski, will continue to serve as associate

athletic director.

Pelini was (2-8) as the head coach at Cardinal Mooney and started this season with losses to both Boardman and Hubbard.

Prior to his time with Cardinal Mooney, Pelini served as the defensive coordinator at Youngstown State and spent two years as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Pelini resigned from FAU in 2013 following allegations of drug use. He filed a defamation lawsuit in Seneca County in connection to the allegations. The case was dismissed in 2016.

Pelini is a Youngstown native and graduate of Cardinal Mooney high school. He has been coaching on the high school and collegiate level since 1987.