Cardinal Mooney hires new girls’ basketball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has officially hired Dom Diorio as the new girls’ varsity basketball head coach.

He replaces Jason Baker, who stepped down to take a job as an assistant coach at Grove City College.

“It is an honor to come back to your alma mater and coach,” Diorio said. “I have so many great memories here, and we’re looking forward to creating even more in the years to come.”

Diorio is a 1995 graduate of Cardinal Mooney, and has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals’ program. He also has four years of experience coaching AAU basketball.