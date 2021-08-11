Cardinal Mooney hires former standout player as head baseball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has officially named former standout player Eddie Reese as its head baseball coach.

He replaces Al Franceschelli, who retired from the job earlier this summer.

Reese is a 2010 graduate of Cardinal Mooney, and has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals’ program.



“I really felt this was the time for me to take the next step and become the head coach at Cardinal Mooney. I’m very thankful to Carl Pelini and everyone at Mooney for trusting me with this. It’s an absolute honor to be in this position — to be able to give back to a program and school that means so much to me,” Reese said.

In his last two years as a player at Cardinal Mooney, Reese hit .400, belted five home runs, and legged out 21 triples.



“Baseball is a very unique game — it presents a lot of challenges. I want to let my players in the best positions to succeed, and just let them play. I really can’t wait to start getting them ready for the 2022 season,” Reese said.



Following his high school career, Reese played collegiately at The College of Wooster. He was the 2013 Division III player of the year, and earned first-team All-North Coast Athletic League honors for three years at three separate positions: shortstop, left field and second base.



As a four-year lettermen for the Fighting Scots, Reese finished his career hitting .367 with 25 homers and 148 RBIs. In 2014 alone, he ripped 25 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.



“I want to give all of my knowledge and everything I’ve learned from my experience to our players. I consider myself a players’ coach, so we want to make sure we continue to develop relationships with them,” Reese said.