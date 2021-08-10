Cardinal Mooney head coach stepping down to join the college ranks

Jason Baker has stepped down as the girls’ head basketball coach at Cardinal Mooney to take a job as an assistant coach with the Grove City College women’s basketball program.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Jason Baker has stepped down as the girls' head basketball coach at Cardinal Mooney to take a job as an assistant coach with the Grove City College women's basketball program.

Baker spent the past four seasons at Cardinal Mooney, posting a record of 56-32.

“Cardinal Mooney is a special place, and it has been a blessing to spend the last four seasons there,” Baker told Sports Team 27.

Baker led the Cardinals to a pair of Steel Valley Conference championships, with his team going undefeated in league play in both of those seasons.

