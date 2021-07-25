Valley native finds new NFL home

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Cardinal Mooney and Ohio State standout John Simon has signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The former Cardinal is an eight-year veteran who has seen time with the Patriots, Colts, Texans and Ravens.

Simon won a Super Bowl with New England in 2018.

In 97 career games, Simon has racked up 277 tackles with 21 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He played 50 games with the Buckeyes with 37 starts, 154 tackles and 20.5 sacks.

The Titans will open training camp on Wednesday.