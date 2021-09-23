Cardinal Mooney finds late replacement for football game on Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney football team will host Elyria Catholic on Friday night.
The Cardinals found a late replacement after their game with Youngstown East was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and made the announcement on social media late Thursday night.
The game will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Mineral Ridge, where Cardinal Mooney plays their home games.
The Cardinals are still looking for their first win of the season. They enter Friday’s game 0-5 while Elyria Catholic comes to town with an overall record of 3-2.
Beaver Local also found a replacement game this week. They will host Lutheran East on Friday.
Ursuline has yet to find a new opponent after their game with Chaney was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this week.