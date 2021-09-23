Cardinal Mooney finds late replacement for football game on Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney football team will host Elyria Catholic on Friday night.

The Cardinals found a late replacement after their game with Youngstown East was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and made the announcement on social media late Thursday night.

Thank you to @ECPANTHERS for visiting us tomorrow at 7 p.m. We’re honored to be able to play such a great program on short notice! We’ll see you on Friday! pic.twitter.com/h1kRpOtv2B — Cardinal Mooney Football (@football_mooney) September 24, 2021

The game will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Mineral Ridge, where Cardinal Mooney plays their home games.

The Cardinals are still looking for their first win of the season. They enter Friday’s game 0-5 while Elyria Catholic comes to town with an overall record of 3-2.

Beaver Local also found a replacement game this week. They will host Lutheran East on Friday.

Ursuline has yet to find a new opponent after their game with Chaney was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this week.