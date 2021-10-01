Cardinal Mooney and Howland agree to play football this weekend

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Howland will meet in high school football action this weekend in Howland.

Both schools made the official announcement on Friday.

Howland had been searching for a game after Youngstown East was forced to cancel their game due to COVID issues.

Cardinal Mooney was originally slated to play Brush in week seven, but that game was canceled on Friday afternoon due to COVID issues at Brush.

Cardinal Mooney enters week seven with a record of 0-6.

Howland has posted a record 2-4 of this season.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.