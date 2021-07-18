Canfield tops Poland to grab 9U Little League District 2 championship

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield 9U Little League team topped Poland 12-2 to capture the District 2 championship Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the championship matchup, Canfield needed to beat Poland twice to grab the win, beating them both Thursday and on Sunday.

This game concludes the 2021 Little League District 2 tournament across all of the divisions.

Jake Smith, Parker Musilli, Mason Erjavic, George Fiffick, Jake Kibby, David Bland, Antonio Abruzere, Luke Conroy, Cameron Koenig, Dom Nicastro, Camden Rogers, Matteo Furr and Cole Toot made up the 9U Canfield team this season.

The Field of Dreams will now get set to host the 10U Ohio State Tournament which runs from July 24-31.