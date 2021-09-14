Canfield standout commits to the Ohio State Buckeyes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior A.J. Havrilla verbally committed to the Ohio State baseball team on Tuesday.

The corner infielder chose to play for the Buckeyes over Toledo and Youngstown State, and also had interest from Michigan State.

Extremely blessed to announce my commitment to THE Ohio State University. Thankful for God and everything He has done for me and also my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Thank you to all the coaches at Ohio State for this amazing opportunity. GO BUCKS 🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/in0XK2RZYd — AJ Havrilla (@havrilla_3) September 14, 2021

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts about committing to the Buckeyes.

During his sophomore season at Canfield, Havrilla batted .338 with 25 RBIs and a team-high 33 runs scored. He posted an on-base percentage of .517.

This past summer, Havrilla played in the WWBA national championship and batted .455 with a .647 on-base percentage.

In 61 chances defensively, Havrilla committed just one error for the Cardinals. He helped lead Canfield to a record of 24-1 and a trip to regionals.