Canfield-Poland begins the Game of the Week slate

Coaching matchup between Tom and Mike Pavlansky takes center stage on the field named after their father

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The High School Football Game of the Week schedule kicks off this Thursday with Poland hosting their longtime rival Canfield.

The matchup pits brother versus brother as Tom Pavlansky takes over the Bulldog program this year. His brother Mike, begins his 21st season as the Cardinals’ head coach.

The game will take place in Poland at Dave Pavlansky Field, named after the former Bulldog coach and father of the Pavlansky brothers.

This will mark the first time that these two schools have met on the gridiron in 1,028 days. Their last meeting was on October 26, 2018 – where Canfield was victorious in a 34-7 win. Nick Crawford scored three times to close out the regular season.

High School Football Game of the Week

Thursday, August 19 at 7 pm

Canfield at Poland

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 26, 2018 – Canfield, 34-7

Oct. 27, 2017 – Canfield, 38-0

Oct. 28, 2016 – Canfield, 29-14

Oct. 30, 2015 – Canfield, 7-6

Oct. 31, 2014 – Poland, 28-7

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 30.2; Canfield, 26.1

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 12.7; Poland, 13.7

Game Notes

-Poland has won their last 9 home openers dating back to 2012. The Bulldogs 9-1 in their last 10 home games overall.

-Last year, the Bulldogs lost their season opener on the road to South Range (24-21) – Poland went onto finish out their regular season slate by winning five straight outings.

-Poland welcomes back five starters on offense and on defense. Last year’s Bulldog team went 7-2.

-Jack Fulton begins his third year at quarterback, after taking over for four-year starter Cole Kosco. Fulton threw for 759 yards a year ago (5 TDs) to follow up his sophomore season in 2019 when he tossed for 679 yards (12 TDs).

-Within the last five seasons, Poland has had just one player run for over 1,000-yards (Josh Alessi, 1266 in 2019). Last year, the Bulldogs saw three players rush for over 400-yards.

-Canfield has won five consecutive games in the month of August since they lost their opener in 2016 to Louisville (21-17).

-The Cardinals have won their last nie regular-season matchups.

-Canfield returns three starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 9-1 team.

-Junior Broc Lowry threw and ran for over 1,000-yards as a sophomore (1290 passing yards, 1118 rushing yards). He was the first Cardinal to do so since 2017 when Vinny Fiorenza accomplished the feat (1023 passing yards, 1501 rushing yards).

-In each of the pastfive5 seasons, a Canfield Cardinal has rushed for over 1,000-yards.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Aug. 27 – Dover

Sept. 3 – Cleveland JFK

Sept. 10 – at New Philadelphia

Poland

Aug. 27 – Louisville

Sept. 3 – at Howland

Sept. 10 – at Hubbard