Canfield holds off late charge for win #9

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield defense turned the Boardman offense over on downs deep in their own territory in the final moments to give the Cardinals a 13-6 victory over the Spartans Friday night.
Trailing 3-0, a Broc Lowry touchdown pass gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game late in the first quarter, 7-3.
A Lowry QB keeper for a touchdown late in the first half gave Canfield a 13-3 lead going into the locker room.
After a second field goal closed the gap to 13-6 early in the fourth quarter, Boardman converted an onside kick attempt to re-take possession. The Spartans’ believed they had tied the game before a long touchdown pass was called back due to a holding penalty.
A final drive by the Spartans in the final minutes ended on downs in the final minute.
Canfield finishes the season with a record of 9-1. Boardman is 4-5.
