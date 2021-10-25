Canfield High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Canfield High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 26 – Marlington
Nov. 30 – Lakeview
Dec. 7 – East
Dec. 11 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 14 – at Ursuline
Dec. 18 – at West Branch
Dec. 21 – at Dover
Dec. 23 – Poland
Dec. 28 – Hubbard
Jan. 4 – at Fitch
Jan. 7 – at Louisville
Jan. 11 – Boardman
Jan. 14 – at Harding
Jan. 18 – Howland
Jan. 21 – Chaney
Jan. 28 – Fitch
Feb. 4 – at Boardman
Feb. 8 – Harding
Feb. 11 – at Howland
Feb. 12 – at Lake
Feb. 15 – at Alliance
Feb. 18 – at Poland
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 20 – Perry
Nov. 23 – at West Branch
Nov. 26 – Marlington
Nov. 29 – at Stow
Dec. 4 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 8 – at Ursuline
Dec. 11 – East
Dec. 15 – at Fitch
Dec. 20 – at Poland
Dec. 29 – at Salem
Jan. 5 – Boardman
Jan. 8 – at Harding
Jan. 12 – Howland
Jan. 15 – Chaney
Jan. 17 – Struthers
Jan. 22 – Fitch
Jan. 29 – at Boardman
Feb. 2 – Harding
Feb. 5 – at Howland
Feb. 7 – at Louisville
Feb. 10 – Poland
Feb. 12 – at South Range
Canfield High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield, OH 44406
If you have corrections to the CHS basketball schedule please contact support.