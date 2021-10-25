Canfield High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Canfield High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – Marlington

Nov. 30 – Lakeview

Dec. 7 – East

Dec. 11 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 14 – at Ursuline

Dec. 18 – at West Branch

Dec. 21 – at Dover

Dec. 23 – Poland

Dec. 28 – Hubbard

Jan. 4 – at Fitch

Jan. 7 – at Louisville

Jan. 11 – Boardman

Jan. 14 – at Harding

Jan. 18 – Howland

Jan. 21 – Chaney

Jan. 28 – Fitch

Feb. 4 – at Boardman

Feb. 8 – Harding

Feb. 11 – at Howland

Feb. 12 – at Lake

Feb. 15 – at Alliance

Feb. 18 – at Poland

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 20 – Perry

Nov. 23 – at West Branch

Nov. 26 – Marlington

Nov. 29 – at Stow

Dec. 4 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 8 – at Ursuline

Dec. 11 – East

Dec. 15 – at Fitch

Dec. 20 – at Poland

Dec. 29 – at Salem

Jan. 5 – Boardman

Jan. 8 – at Harding

Jan. 12 – Howland

Jan. 15 – Chaney

Jan. 17 – Struthers

Jan. 22 – Fitch

Jan. 29 – at Boardman

Feb. 2 – Harding

Feb. 5 – at Howland

Feb. 7 – at Louisville

Feb. 10 – Poland

Feb. 12 – at South Range

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield, OH 44406

