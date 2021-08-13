Canfield girls roll on ‘Friday Night Futbol’

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked South Range 4-0 in girls’ soccer action Friday night.

The game was the season opener for both teams and was part of “Friday Night Futbol” across the state.

Lauren Yohman got the Cardinals on the board with a first-half goal.

Sabrina Goodrich added a pair of second-half goals, with Alli Malinky capping off the scoring for the Cardinals in the win.

Canfield out-shot South Range 16-2 on the night.

Canfield goalkeeper Bayann Jadallah had one save in the victory, while South Range’s Hannah Ball tallied eight.

Canfield is 1-0 to start the season, while South Range is 0-1.