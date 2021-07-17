Canfield falls in state Little League baseball tournament

IRONTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 12U Canfield Little League team fell to Tuscarawas County 7-0 in the opening round of the double elimination state tournament Saturday.

The game would stay scoreless through four innings. Tuscarawas County scored three runs in the fifth, and added four more in the sixth.

The 12U Canfield team captured the District 2 championship on Monday by topping Poland 4-0 to advance to the state tournament.

The Ohio 12U tournament champion will advance to the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Region tournament August 8-14th in Whitestown, Indiana.