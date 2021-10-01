Canfield extends their win streak against Austintown Fitch

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolls past Austintown Fitch 41-10 in week seven.
The Cardinals entered the game 5-1, their only loss was against Dover in week 2. They continued their win streak tonight against the Falcons.
Austintown Fitch will host Wadsworth in week eight. Canfield will host East.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.